BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A man was shot and killed in Baltimore County Wednesday night.

Baltimore County Police responded to a call for a person in cardiac arrest at Hollins Ferry Road and 1st Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. There they found 24-year-old Ty Stone, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to contact them at 410-307-2020.