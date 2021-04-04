Man shot and killed in Annapolis, police investigating

ANNAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Annapolis.

On Saturday, at about 7:33 pm, officers responded to the 700 unit block of Newtowne Drive for a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived and found a man shooting victim. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Detectives are investigating this incident. This is an active and fluid investigation and we urge anyone with information about this incident to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439 .

You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip.

If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.