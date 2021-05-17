Man shot and killed following a dispute; suspect arrested and charged with murder

BALTIMORE — Police arrested and charged the suspect who shot and killed a man a week ago in Baltimore.

On May 10, at a little before 6:55 p.m., a 43-year-old man was shot in the 1100 block of Washington Boulevard following a dispute.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Homicide detectives interviewed witnesses, examined physical evidence and identified a suspect. Some time later, an arrest warrant was obtained.

On Friday, members of the Warrant Task Force arrested 43-year-old Le’var Cooper, of the 3600 block of Rockdale Terrace in Baltimore County, without incident.

Cooper was interviewed and transported to Central booking where he has been charged with 1st Degree Murder.

He is currently waiting to see a court commissioner.