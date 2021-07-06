Watch
Man shot and injured on Independence Day in Baltimore County

Posted at 10:42 AM, Jul 06, 2021
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A man was shot and injured on Independence Day in Baltimore County.

According to police, the victim was hospitalized just after 1:30 a.m. after being shot in the 800 block of Rambo Court.

Officers were notified by hospital personnel after the victim arrived suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. He is listed as being in critical but stable condition.

Anyone who may have information about the incident or the individuals who committed the crime is asked to contact the Baltimore County Police Department Violent Crimes Unit by calling 410-307-2020.

Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.

