Man shot after chasing off two people who were inside his car in Millersville

MILLERSVILLE, Md. — A man is recovering after being shot Tuesday morning in Millersville.

Police say the victim was in the 500 block of Cairn Road, walking to his car when he noticed two people inside of it.

Once they saw the victim coming, the suspects ran out of the car.

The victim gave chase, at which point one suspect turned and shot him.

He's expected to survive. One car was also damaged by gunfire.

Both suspects got away before police got on scene.

Anyone with information should 410-222-6145 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.