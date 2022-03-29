Man shot after attempting to stop gas station theft, suspect charged with attempted murder

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man was charged with 1st Degree Attempted Murder after officers say he shot a person while trying to steal from a gas station.

According to police, a 21-year-old man was shot at a gas station located at 427 W. Mulberry Street at around 12:32 p.m. on February 12 after attempting to stop 40-year-old Christopher Lee from leaving the business without paying for merchandise.

Baltimore Police

The victim was taken to Shock Trauma where he was treated for his injuries.

On March 23, members of the Warrant Task Force arrested Lee without incident.