Man shot after 2 hour standoff with police, experienced mental health crisis

BEL AIR, Md. — Harford County Deputies were involved in a shooting in Bel Air Thursday afternoon.

Around 2:26 p.m., Deputies responded to the 1400 block of Shirley Drive for a mental health crisis. Early information on the scene indicated the person had multiple firearms.

The person was later identified as 41-year-old William Lee Hawkins.

A safe perimeter was established around the house and people were evacuated while additional support from multiple teams was requested.

Deputies say they heard gunshots being fired inside the house. Once the negotiations team arrived, they began working with mental health professionals and family members to resolve the situation peacefully.

Phone contact was made with Hawkins and conversations continued for nearly an hour.

Around 4:33 p.m., Hawkins left the house armed with a handgun. As he got closer to deputies, he refused to listen to listen to their commands.

As a result, they fired at Hawkins.

Deputies along with Emergency Medical Services began to render aid and secure the scene.

Hawkins was airlifted to a Shock Trauma Center where he is still in serious condition.

No deputies were injured as a result of this incident.

Hawkins is facing charges from multiple firearms violations and reckless endangerment.