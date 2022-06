BALTIMORE — Today around 9:33 p.m., officers were called to the 6400 block of Erdman Avenue to investigate a reported shooting.

A 43-year-old man called police after he shot his fiancé. When officers arrived a 36-year-old woman was suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was taken into custody by officers.

Homicide investigators assumed control over the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.