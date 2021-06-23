Man severely injured in ATV crash while saving son

CECIL COUNTY, Md. — A vacation turned into trip after trip to the hospital for a Cecil County family.

That's after an ATV crash sent a husband to the ICU. Now friends and family are rallying around him.

It was a trip years in the making.

After Stephanie and Brent Starkey got married last March, they knew where they wanted their first family vacation with their two sons to be. Last week, they finally made it happen.

"We had a really great day, we were riding around on four wheelers."

That was Tuesday, Brent and 15 year old Caden decided they wanted to go back and do it again the next day. Well that afternoon Stephanie got a call from Caden, that an off-road vehicle was headed towards him and Brent was hit trying to save him.

"That not shocking to anyone who knows my husband because he just such a wonderful person and he loves my kids like their his own," she said.

Cadan was badly bruised, but Brent was taken to the ICU with serious injuries.

"The worst of his injuries was his pelvis. From what I know and what I’ve been told is it was fractured in five different places," she said.

Six days later, he’s had multiple surgeries at Mercy Medical Center in Michigan and he still has a long road ahead.

"My main goal is just to focus on his medical care right now and hopefully we can get him stable and get us back home to Maryland."

Her friend created a GoFundMe to help with the expenses from his care.

"We are just extremely grateful for the outpouring of love and support. Really our goal is not to seek financial help. Prayers would be the number one thing that we are asking for but any funds collected would just help us to offset any costs we may incur."

There is also an ongoing investigation into the crash. You can click here for a link to the GoFundMe.