Man sentenced to life for Pigtown pizzeria murder last year

BALTIMORE — A man has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in a 2021 double shooting at a South Baltimore pizzeria.

Prosecutors said Anthony Priester was caught on video driving a getaway car after he and four other masked men opened fire at Bella Roma Pizza in Pigtown.

The hail of bullets left Cameron Green dead, and one other victim wounded.

Six days following the shooting, on April 1, a Baltimore Police SWAT team had gone to Priester's home to carry out a search and seizure warrant.

Priester reportedly tried fleeing in a car, but later crashed nearby, at which point he was placed under arrest.

Someone later called police about a loaded handgun they had found in a puddle outside their home.

Turns out Priester had tossed the weapon prior to crashing.

The crime lab compared rounds in the gun to shell casings recovered from the murder scene, which determined it had been used in the shooting.

Inside Priester's home, police seized a pair of sneakers he wore on the night of the murder. He also happened to be wearing the same jacket when taken into custody.

Priester is ineligible for parole for the first 15 years of his sentence.

We have reached out to the City State's Attorney's Office on the status of the other four suspects.