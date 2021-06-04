Man sentenced to life for murdering ex-girlfriend's boyfriend

BALTIMORE — Bryant Woodley was sentenced to Life, plus fifteen years, for the murder of his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend.

He was found guilty by a Baltimore City Jury on March 10, 2020.

On July 10, 2019, at around 9:45 p.m., in the 1200 block of N. Milton Avenue, Woodley fatally shot Wayne Phillips once behind his right ear.

According to officials, Phillips was dating Woodley's ex-girlfriend, who was pregnant with Phillips’ son at the time of the murder.

Video evidence showed Woodley walk up and shoot Phillips after following him across N. Milton Avenue, from a distance.

Woodley had several domestic violence arrests involving allegations of assault made by two of his previous ex-girlfriends.

Two days before he killed Phillips, Woodley assaulted another ex-girlfriend by punching her in the stomach five times.

"This defendant will rightfully spend the rest of his days paying for the consequences of his despicable and violent actions,” said State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby. “I want Mr. Phillip's family to know that, while there isn’t a sentence that could fully atone for their tragedy, I hope that after today, they’ve received some measure of justice and closure that will aid them along their paths towards healing."