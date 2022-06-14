Man sentenced to life for murder, two attempted murders in 2021

BALTIMORE — A man was sentenced to life in prison for three shootings in 10 days in 2021, including one deadly shooting.

Daquan Murphy pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and two attempted murder charges.

He was found responsible of killing Marcus Bentley on February 10, 2021 in the 3400 block of East Lombard Street in Baltimore.

According to police, video footage from the scene showed a male exiting the driver seat of a white Toyota, approaching the victim where the shooting happened, and then returning to the Toyota and driving away. The investigation revealed that the same vehicle was reported carjacked earlier that day and used in a commercial armed robbery. Murphy was arrested while driving the stolen vehicle and charged in both the carjacking and commercial robbery. He admitted to committing both offenses prior to murdering the victim.

Bentley was also found guilty of shooting a person in the head while in a yard in the 900 block of E. Jeffrey Street on February 8, 2021.

Offices said video footage showed that three people approached the victim in the yard. One of the suspects pulled out a handgun while another suspect stated, “Don’t move. Point it at him!” Then a single gunshot was fired and the victim fell to the ground. The suspects then took off in a Toyota Minivan, which the later investigation revealed had been reported stolen prior to this incident. Video footage showed one of the suspects touched the windshield of a Honda Pilot while fleeing. The Baltimore City Crime Lab processed both the Toyota Minivan and the Honda Pilot and received latent print hits, belonging to Murphy, on both vehicles.

A week earlier, Murphy was charged with shooting a person in a car in the 5200 Loch Raven Boulevard.

Officers found a victim seated in the driver's seat of a vehicle located on the median strip, unconscious, and suffering from numerous gunshot wounds. The investigation showed the suspects exited a nearby residence moments prior to the shooting. A search and seizure warrant was obtained for the residence; and officers recovered a piece of evidence leading to the identification of Murphy, who admitted to being a part of a robbery plan where the victim was the target.

Murphy was sentenced for the crimes: