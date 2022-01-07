Watch
Man sentenced to a total of 25 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a man on Christmas Eve 2017

Posted at 8:36 PM, Jan 06, 2022
BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man was sentenced to a total of 25 years in prison plus five years of supervised probation for the fatal shooting of Wesley Langford on Christmas Eve 2017.

According to documents, Burrell got in a verbal and physical fight with the victim before shoving him against a wall outside of a carry-out store and shooting him in the head.

Burrell plead guilty to First Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime of Violence.

After three previous trials resulted in hung jury and mistrial outcomes, Burrell plead guilty in a Zoom court proceeding to the murder of Wesley Langford.

