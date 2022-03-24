Man sentenced to 70 months in prison for robbing two Baltimore banks in same week

BALTIMORE — A 71-year-old man was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison for two robberies at the same Baltimore bank in one week.

Lloyd Phillip Simon was convicted in two bank robberies in 2019.

Simon was also sentenced to five years of supervised release and ordered to pay restitution in more than $2,000.

According to documents, on Aug. 13, 2019, Simon walked into a Baltimore bank in the atrium area of a building.

Documents show that as he got to the bank, Simon reached into a donation bin located in the atrium and took one of the donations placed there—a black backpack.

Simon then placed his black jacket and the backpack on a bench outside the bank. He then entered the bank, approached Bank Teller 1, who was in the process of counting money from the bank’s night drop, and demanded money, stating, “Give me that money. I have a gun. No dye packs,” according to a report.

The bank teller gave Simon all of the money that she had been counting. According to records, Simon immediately left the bank and grabbed the black jacket and backpack, then put the jacket on to cover up the white shirt he was wearing.

Records show, Simon then took off his hat and glasses, allowing surveillance cameras to capture his face as he was leaving.

Then, on August 19, 2019, Simon was robbed the same bank, according to court documents.

Records show a video surveillance camera captured Simon entering the building wearing large glasses and a baseball cap to partially obscure his face.

Officials say Simon went through a back corridor and did not immediately enter the bank.

Instead, documents show, Simon sat on a bench outside of the bank and waited until the bank security guard left for a break.

Simon then put on his glasses and walked into the bank.

According to documents, the bank teller immediately recognized Simon from the previous robbery. She told Simon to wait in line, and then went to press the panic button.

Simon approached another bank teller and told her to “Give me all of your money, I want the big stuff,” according to documents. The bank teller gave him money, and then said, “Hurry up, I’m not joking!”

Documents show that the bank teller then gave Simon more money and slipped a hidden GPS tracking device into a wad of cash. As Simon left the bank, he was seen on surveillance video fanning through the money that he took. Simon found the hidden GPS tracking device, removed it from the wad of cash and dropped the tracker on the floor of the bank as he left. Documents say that on Aug. 28, 2019, police obtained and executed a search warrant at Simon’s apartment.

Police then recovered clothes that matched the clothing worn by Simon during the robberies, as well as a black backpack similar to the backpack Simon took from the donation bin. In addition, investigators recovered a single round of .357 ammunition in Simon’s kitchen cabinet.