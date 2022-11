Man sentenced to 25 years for strangling 72-year-old missing woman to death inside Baltimore home

BALTIMORE — A man has been sentenced to 25 years behind bars for bounding a 72-year-old woman, and strangling her to death inside her Northeast Baltimore home.

It was back in April of 2020 when family members reported Lillian Herndon missing. She hadn't been heard from in over a week.

When police responded to her home on The Alameda to investigate, they discovered she'd been brutally murdered.

One neighbor told WMAR at the time, that Herndon’s friend was seen leaving in her vehicle one week earlier, never to return.

Roderick Griffin ended up being arrested and charged with her murder.

A judge sentenced him Thursday to 40 years in prison, suspending all but 25.