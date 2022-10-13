Man sentenced second time for 2017 murder of bartender in Locust Point

BALTIMORE — A man is sentenced a second time for the murder of a bartender in Locust Point, nearly five-years ago.

Alex Wroblewski was shot and killed in November 2017 during a robbery near the Royal Farms on Key Highway.

Marquese Winston was initially convicted of pulling the trigger back in 2019 and sentenced to 40 years behind bars.

But in August 2020, Maryland's Special Court of Appeals granted him a new trial due to jury questioning error.

On Thursday, Winston entered a guilty plea and was re-sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Winston identified himself in images from surveillance footage outside the store the night of the murder.

Prosecutors said Winston did not act alone.

Tonya Hayes, of Atlanta, was accused of driving the getaway vehicle and was ultimately sentenced to a four-year jail term. The murder weapon was also previously found inside her vehicle.

Then there was Tivontre Gatling-Mouzon, of Virginia, who pled to a count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

He agreed to testify in exchange for an eight-year sentence.