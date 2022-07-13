Man selling Playstation assaulted and shot at in Worcester County

WORCESTER, Md. — Maryland State Police from the Berlin Barrack in Worcester County, responded to reports of a shooting on Monday night.

Officers arrived to 10022 Hayes Landing Road around 9:53 p.m., and they found a man suffering from possible gunshot wounds.

They found 26-year-old Joseph Cooper III with traumatic injuries to his head. He was taken to a shock trauma center in Baltimore where it was later revealed that his wounds didn't come from a gunshot.

Investigators from the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation learned that Kimberly Renee, 31, along with two other men, were on Hayes Landing to purchase a Playstation from Cooper III.

The two other men identified as Avontae Curtis Fortt, 27, and Jaquan Frederick Cannon, 31, were all present during the time of the exchange.

Fortt struck Cooper III in the back of the head with a pistol while also firing several rounds from the gun.

The subjects fled the scene in a white Chevrolet Impala.

After failing to stop for emergency vehicles, the vehicle was chased by Deputies from the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office. The vehicle couldn't control its speed and collided with a fence.

During the arrest, Fortt assaulted Wicomico County Deputies.

They were all arrested with numerous charges.

Some of Worley's charges are attempted murder first-degree, attempted murder second-degree and reckless endangerment.

Canon was also charged with convicted felon in possession of a firearm and loaded handgun in a vehicle.

Fortt was charged with assault on a police officer, attempted first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

All three are being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.