Man remains hospitalized in critical condition after being shot Saturday in Cockeysville

Posted at 12:32 PM, Apr 12, 2022
COCKEYSVILLE, Md — Baltimore County Police are just announcing a shooting that took place overnight Saturday in Cockeysville.

Shots rang out around 1am in the 500 block of Cranbrook Road.

On scene, officers found no victim but later a man walked into an area hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police say he is still hospitalized in critical condition.

No word yet on any potential motive or suspects.

Anyone with information should call detectives at 410-307-2020. You could be eligible for a $2000 reward.

