Man remains hospitalized in critical condition after being shot Saturday in Cockeysville

COCKEYSVILLE, Md — Baltimore County Police are just announcing a shooting that took place overnight Saturday in Cockeysville.
Shots rang out around 1am in the 500 block of Cranbrook Road.
On scene, officers found no victim but later a man walked into an area hospital with a gunshot wound.
Police say he is still hospitalized in critical condition.
No word yet on any potential motive or suspects.
Anyone with information should call detectives at 410-307-2020. You could be eligible for a $2000 reward.