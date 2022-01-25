Watch
Man murdered outside motel in West Ocean City, suspect charged

Sherronte Maurice Robins
Posted at 10:08 AM, Jan 25, 2022
OCEAN CITY, Md. — Police have charged a suspect in connection to a murder outside a motel in West Ocean.

Around 4:30pm Monday, Maryland State Troopers were called about an assault that happened in a motel parking lot in the 9000 block of Elm Street.

On scene, they discovered 37-year-old Nicholas Pittman suffering from trauma to the neck. He died shortly after, inside the ambulance.

About six-hours later, police arrested and charged 40-year-old Sherronte Maurice Robins with his murder.

While not revealing a motive, investigators believe both men lived together in the motel, and got into some kind of argument beforehand.

Police have not said what, if any, kind of weapon was used in the murder.

