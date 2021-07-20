Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man killed while trying to retrieve his stolen scooter; help BPD identify the suspects

items.[0].image.alt
Baltimore Police Department
Photo of another suspect.
wanted2.jpg
wanted1.jpg
Posted at 2:24 PM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 14:24:11-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are now looking to identify two suspects in connection to a homicide.

On Thursday, 64-year-old Vaseles Nettles was fatally shot in the 3800 block of W. Forest Park Avenue as he attempted to retrieve his stolen scooter.

Homicide detectives are looking to identify these two young men.

If you know the identities and whereabouts of these individuals, please call homicide detectives at (410) 396-2100. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019