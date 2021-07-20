Man killed while trying to retrieve his stolen scooter; help BPD identify the suspects

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are now looking to identify two suspects in connection to a homicide.

On Thursday, 64-year-old Vaseles Nettles was fatally shot in the 3800 block of W. Forest Park Avenue as he attempted to retrieve his stolen scooter.

Homicide detectives are looking to identify these two young men.

If you know the identities and whereabouts of these individuals, please call homicide detectives at (410) 396-2100. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.