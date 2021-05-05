Man killed in Tuesday head-on collision in Jessup; police continuing to investigate

JESSUP, Md. — Howard County Police is currently investigating a two-vehicle collision in Jessup that left one person was killed.

On Tuesday, at around 5:13 p.m., a 2017 Volkswagen Passat was traveling west in the 7300 block of Montevideo Road when it crossed into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason and struck a 2015 Ford F-250 head-on.

The driver and sole occupant of the Volkswagen, 27-year-old Shaquille Welch, of Glen Burnie, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford, an adult male, was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The two other passengers in the Ford were uninjured.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.

Montevideo Road from Route 1 to Dorsey Run Road was closed for approximately four hours.