Man killed in three-car crash in Harford County

WMAR
<p>FILE PHOTO: Maryland State Police car. </p>
Posted at 11:08 PM, Apr 21, 2022
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — A man was killed in a three-car crash Thursday afternoon in Harford County.

The crash happened around 2:40 p.m., in the area of Emmorton Road (Maryland Route 24) at Philadelphia Road (Maryland Route 7) in Abingdon.

Police said a tractor-trailer was traveling north on Emmorton Road, and at the same time, a 2013 Chrysler 300 and a 2017 Jeep Compass were traveling south on the same road.

Investigators said Thompkins failed to stop at a steady red turn signal and continued through the intersection of Emmorton Road and proceeded through the intersection to travel west onto Philadelphia Road.

The front of the tractor-trailer struck the left side of the Chrysler in the intersection. The driver of the Jeep swerved to avoid the pending crash, however, the rear right quarter panel of Chrysler struck the front right fender of the Jeep. The Chrysler traveled off of the road and came to final rest in some nearby brush.

The driver of the Chrysler, Raul Alejandro Smith, 36, of Edgewood, Maryland, was transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, where he died.

No charges have been filed at this time.

