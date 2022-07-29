Watch Now
Man killed in stabbing in apartment near downtown Baltimore

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 9:04 PM, Jul 28, 2022
BALTIMORE — A man was stabbed to death in an apartment complex Thursday evening near downtown Baltimore.

Officers responded around 6:07 p.m. to the apartment in the 600 block of W. Lexington Street. Police found the man inside the apartment suffering from stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, a man, and a weapon were also found at the scene. The weapon was taken for evidence.

Police said the victim’s remains have been transported to the medical examiner’s office and the suspect was taken into custody.

