Man killed in single vehicle crash on North Point Blvd. in Dundalk

Posted at 5:50 PM, May 03, 2021
BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a man Monday morning.

Officers responded to North Point Boulevard and North Point Road in Dundalk after 1:30 a.m. when the driver of a 2018 Ford Focus lost control of the vehicle, drove off the road and hit a pole.

The driver, 26-year-old Todd Christopher Rowland, was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team is continuing their work to determine the factors involved in the deadly crash.

