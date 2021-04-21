Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Ellicott City after hitting guardrail

ELLICOT CITY — Howard County police are investigating a deadly single-vehicle collision in Ellicott City.

Police were called just before 2:15 p.m. Wednesday for a crash involving a Chevy Silverado on Rt. 100 at Long Gate Parkway.

One man was taken to Saint Agnes Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Officers are working to notify his next of kin.

Investigators believe the Silverado was traveling eastbound on Rt. 100 when it left the roadway for an unknown reason and hit a guardrail.

The driver, who police say was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle. There were no other occupants.

The road was closed for approximately two hours. Police are continuing to investigate the incident.