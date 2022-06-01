Man killed in shooting outside West Baltimore gas station

BALTIMORE — A man was shot and killed outside of a West Baltimore gas station Wednesday afternoon.
Officers responded around 1:20 p.m. at the Carroll Motor Fuels, in the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue.
A 34-year-old man, who has not been identified, was found outside with an apparent gunshot wound to his body.
He died at the scene.
Police said they are interviewing a person of interest.
Baltimore Police are investigating 140 murders this year.
Any witnesses are asked to call police at 410-396-2100.