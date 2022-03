BALTIMORE — Police say a person was shot and killed Friday evening in west Baltimore.

The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. on W. Lexington Street.

Officers found a 31-year-old man who died from a gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup