A Salisbury man was killed overnight in a car accident in Worcester County.

Maryland State Police said James Hutson Jr., 26, was driving a Hyundai Genesis in the area of Route 589 at Adkins Road in the Berlin area, when his car left the road for unknown reasons at about 3:20 a.m. this morning.

The vehicle hit a telephone pole and several trees. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-641-3101.