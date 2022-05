BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A man has died after striking a guardrail on Harford Road Thursday night.

According to police, 34-year-old Donald French was driving a motorcycle southbound on the 10000 block of Harford Road at around 9:30 p.m. when he failed to make a left curve, and struck a guardrail.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Team continues working to determine all of the factors that contributed to this crash.