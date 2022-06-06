Man killed in motorcycle crash Sunday evening

BALTIMORE — A man has died in a motorcycle crash with a Mercedes Sunday evening.

Around 6:55 p.m. Baltimore city officers responded to a crash on Northern Parkway. Once there, officers located the driver of the motorcycle unresponsive. The driver of the Mercedes remained on the scene.

Medics transported the driver of the motorcycle, an adult male, to an area hospital where he later died.

The driver of the motorcycle was traveling East bound on Northern Parkway when he hit the passenger side of the Mercedes who was traveling West bound on Northern Parkway making a left turn onto Clearspring Road.

This incident is still under investigation.