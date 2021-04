HOWARD COUNTY, md. — One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Columbia on Saturday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m., a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle was driving in the 12000 block of White Cord Way when ran off of the road for an unknown reason and struck the garage of a residence.

46-year-old Liam Andrew St. John of Columbia was taken to Howard County General Hospital where he died shortly after.

Police are investigating.