BALTIMORE COUNTY, md. — One man was killed in a crash on Friday at 10:30 a.m. in the intersection of Reisterstown Road and Village Road in the Pikesville Precinct.

While driving a 1997 Infiniti, 78-year-old Wilbert Stewart of Winands Road, was injured in the crash.

He was taken to a local hospital and later died.

The Baltimore County Crash Team is asking anyone who may have information regarding this crash to contact police at 410-307-2020.