Man killed in fatal dirt bike accident Saturday night

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Police are investigating a deadly crash in the 2500 block of E. Biddle Street that happened Saturday night.

Around 9:35 p.m., officers responded to the area where they found an accident between a dirt bike and 2017 Ford Fusion.

Investigation showed that the driver of the dirt bike, a 31-year-old man, was struck by the Fusion and was knocked off the bike.

When officers arrived the dirt bike driver was lying on the ground suffering from massive head injuries. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Members of the BPD Crash Team are investigating this fatal accident.