Man killed in double shooting in East Baltimore

Posted at 10:11 PM, Jun 06, 2022
BALTIMORE — One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting Monday evening in East Baltimore.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 800 block of McAleer Court.

Officers located a 32-year-old man and a 28-year-old man with gunshot wounds. The 32-year-old man was taken to Johns Hopkins where he died. The other man is expected to recover after being shot in the leg.

This is Baltimore's 147th murder investigation this year.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

