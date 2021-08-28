Man killed by ex-girlfriend's boyfriend in Severn Saturday morning

SEVERN, md. — One man is in custody after a Saturday morning murder in Severn.

Just after 2:30 A.M., there was a domestic dispute in the 7000 block of Periwinkle Way. Eddie Dawson Jr. was found unresponsive lying in the road. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the victim had gone to an address in the area in an attempt to confront an ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend, Dominique Rashad Lewis. An ensuing assault left Dawson fatally wounded.

Detectives quickly located Lewis and he has been arrested and charged with 1st and 2nd Degree Murder.

While an arrest has been made in this investigation the case is still active and ongoing. Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Homicide Unit at: 410-222-4700.