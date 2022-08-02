Man killed after shooting in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A man was killed in a shooting Monday night in Southwest Baltimore.

Police responded around 9:24 p.m. to the 2400 block of Kermit Court.

“I’m not leaving without my stuff…Don’t [expletive] with me. Don’t [expletive] with me. Give me my phone and my keys.”



Woman can be heard yelling from inside Kermit Court where police are on scene investigating confirmed homicide.@WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/oEiqmlYeik — Dave Detling (@WMARDave) August 2, 2022

A 27-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

This is the 214th murder investigation of 2022.

Anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

