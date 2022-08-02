Watch Now
Man killed after shooting in Southwest Baltimore

Posted at 10:38 PM, Aug 01, 2022
BALTIMORE — A man was killed in a shooting Monday night in Southwest Baltimore.

Police responded around 9:24 p.m. to the 2400 block of Kermit Court.

A 27-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

This is the 214th murder investigation of 2022.

Anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

