Man killed after car crashes into MTA bus and light pole in Baltimore County

Posted at 5:13 PM, Dec 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 17:13:36-05

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Santos Funes, 35, man was killed in car wreck involving an MTA bus Tuesday night.

Around 8:05 p.m., a 2008 Toyota Corolla was travelling on Saint Lukes Lane. The Corolla failed to stop at the red light and struck an MTA bus before hitting a light pole.

As a result of the crash, the driver of the vehicle, Funes and a juvenile passenger, were both taken to the hospital.

Funes was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The juvenile suffered non-life threatening injuries.

This investigation is still ongoing.

