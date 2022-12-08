Man killed after car crashes into MTA bus and light pole in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Santos Funes, 35, man was killed in car wreck involving an MTA bus Tuesday night.
Around 8:05 p.m., a 2008 Toyota Corolla was travelling on Saint Lukes Lane. The Corolla failed to stop at the red light and struck an MTA bus before hitting a light pole.
As a result of the crash, the driver of the vehicle, Funes and a juvenile passenger, were both taken to the hospital.
Funes was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The juvenile suffered non-life threatening injuries.
This investigation is still ongoing.