Man injures and attempts to stab Baltimore City police officers

BALTIMORE, md. — A man injured and attempted to stab Baltimore City police officers.

On Monday, around 11:35 a.m., police were called to a home in the 5300 block of Lynview Avenue for a disorderly person.

When officers approached the man in the back of the home, he pulled out a knife and attempted to stab the officer. After a brief physical struggle, the officer was able to subdue the suspect.

When backup officers arrived, the suspect began to struggle again as he was being handcuffed. An officer was injured during the struggle.

The injured officer was treated at a nearby hospital.

Police say the suspect, a 48-year-old man, had committed a home invasion at the location, where he forced his way into the victim’s home while brandishing a knife.

He will be taken to Central Booking where he will be charged with Home Invasion, 1st and 2nd Degree Assault, and Attempting to Disarm a Peace Officer.