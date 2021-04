COLUMBIA, Md. — Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that took place on Tuesday in Columbia.

Howard County police say that at approximately 5:50 p.m., police were called to the 5000 block of Three Kings Lane for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and is listed in stable condition. There is no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.