Man injured in an Annapolis car crash after being shot in the leg

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis Police say a man was injured in a shooting and then suffered another injury in a car crash.

On Wednesday, at 8:40 p.m., officers heard shots in the 700 block of Newtowne Drive and responded.

They didn't find a victim, but they did locate six vehicles and two apartments that had been damaged by gunfire.

At a little before 8:45 p.m., reports were received of a crash on Route 665, near Godspeed Way. An occupant of one of the vehicles involved in the crash had gunshot injuries to his leg and injuries to an arm from the crash.

The victim, 20-year-old Demontay Coney, of Baltimore, said that he had been shot in the 700 block of Newtowne Drive. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two vehicles were damaged in the crash on Route 665. A 17-year old male from Annapolis, who was in the same car as the shooting victim, was injured in the crash and taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was also transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The passenger in that vehicle was not injured.

Route 665 was closed in both directions due to the crash, but has reopened.

This is an active and fluid investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-877-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.