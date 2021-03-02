Man found with two loaded guns, accused of Monday deadly shooting in Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A 26-year-old Baltimore man is in custody following a deadly shooting Monday night in Glen Burnie.

Anne Arundel County Police were called just before 8 pm to the 7500 block of Baleen Court.

There, officers discovered 35-year-old Robert Randall Turner III, of Curtis Bay, lying in the doorway.

He later died at the hospital.

Based off information received at the scene, police were able to locate and arrest Cortez Sherrod Artis.

Police say he happened to have two loaded guns on him.

Artis now faces first degree murder charges.

Investigators believe Turner was targeted, though it's unclear why.