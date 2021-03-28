Man injured after being hit by car on I-95 in Elkton, MDSP investigating

ELKTON — A man was injured in a hit-and-run crash after being hit by a car on the shoulder of I-95 in Elkton.

At about 5:45 a.m. on Sunday, troopers from the Maryland State Police JFK Memorial Highway Barrack responded for a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on I-95 at mile marker 104.4 prior to MD-545 Blue Ball Road in Elkton.

According to a preliminary investigation, when troopers arrived at the scene, they found an injured pedestrian, apparently hit by a multi-colored blue and purple Honda, whose driver fled the scene.

The vehicle involved in the crash would have front end, passenger-side damage, including a missing mirror, which was located at the crash scene.

The victim was taken to Christiana Hospital in Delaware for treatment of injuries.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Maryland State Police JFK Memorial Highway Barrack at (410) 537-1150.