Man indicted on first degree murder after shooting, killing man on N. Charles Street in March

BALTIMORE — A man has been indicted on first degree murder after shooting and killing a man on N. Charles Street in March.

A Baltimore City Grand Jury indicted Philip Blankenship for the murder of Randolph Jones in the 1300 block of N. Charles Street on March 25.

Blankenship has been charged with:

First Degree Murder – Life

Use of Firearm in Crime of Violence – 20 years, first 5 years without parole

If convicted of all charges, Blankenship faces a potential maximum of Life plus 20 years.

The investigation revealed that on March 25, BPD officers located a gunshot victim in the 1300 block of N. Charles Street, later identified as Randolph Jones, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to court documents, a witness saw an altercation break out between the victim and a man they identified as Blankenship, wherein Blankenship allegedly brandished a handgun and shot Jones in the torso.

Pursuant to the investigation, Blankenship made several unsolicited remarks about his involvement in the shooting after being arrested the following day, which were recorded by the arresting officer’s body-worn camera.