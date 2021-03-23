Man indicted in deadly stabbing of boyfriend inside their Baltimore home

BALTIMORE — A man has been indicted after he admitted to the deadly stabbing of his partner after they got into an argument inside their Baltimore home.

A Baltimore City Grand Jury indicted Billy Johnson for the murder of Brandon Fleming on December 22, 2020.

Johnson has been charged with:



Second Degree Murder – 40 years

Dangerous and Deadly Weapon – 3 years

If convicted of all charges, Johnson faces a potential maximum of 43 years.

The investigation revealed that on December 22, Johnson called 9-1-1 to report an unresponsive person at 2503 Woodland Avenue. Johnson reported that his partner, Fleming, was unconscious in the living room.

Medics were called to the scene and ultimately pronounced Fleming dead.

According to court documents, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner reported to the scene and located what appeared to be a stab/puncture wound in the upper back of the victim.

Crime scene investigators located blood throughout the residence on sheets, clothing, walls, doors, and cabinets.

Johnson was taken to the BPD Homicide office for further investigation.

Pursuant to the investigation, Johnson admitted to police that he stabbed his boyfriend with a folding pocket knife in the early hours of the morning after an argument broke out between the couple.

Johnson stated that Fleming approached him while he had an open pocket knife in his hand.

In response, Johnson thrusted the knife downward towards Fleming's upper back. Both Fleming and Johnson did not seek medical care or call 9-1-1 after the stabbing occurred.

Fleming called out of work due to the injury. As the day progressed, Fleming advised family members that he was not feeling well, but he did not mention the stab wound.

Johnson told his boyfriend's parents that Fleming wasn't feeling well because of a slip and fall incident in the snow.

It wasn't until 8:50 p.m. on Dec. 22 that Johnson called 9-1-1 because his boyfriend was no longer responsive.

An autopsy conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the victim's death as a homicide by stabbing.