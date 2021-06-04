Man includes Baltimore Ten Miler in 50 state race challenge

BALTIMORE — WMAR-2 News is once again proud to sponsor the Baltimore Ten Miler.

This year some participants are competing virtually.

That includes a man who’s survived a shooting and is now running 50 marathons in 50 states for his 50th birthday.

He goes by the running servant.

“I told a friend of mine I haven’t ran in the rain since football in high school,” said Aaron Burros. “I think I’m going to go run in the rain.”

At 40 years old and around 400 pounds Aaron Burros decided it was time to make a change.

“Out of shape eating bad to losing 100 pounds in one year,” Burros said.

He started running everywhere.

He was getting ready to compete in his first ultra-marathon when tragedy struck.

“I was the victim of a violent crime in a work place shooting,” said Burros. “I ended up saving 3 people’s lives but in the midst of it, I got shot several times.”

The recovery was long difficult and is still ongoing. Five gunshots would slow most people down.

For Aaron Burros it gave him a reason to run and learn to live again.

“If I did not have running at that moment in time to help me. As much as pain and as difficult as I was experiencing. I don’t know what else I could have did.”

Now at 50 years old he’s doing something most could only dream of.

He is running 50 marathons in 50 weeks in 50 states.

He started his birthday weekend back in January and he’s currently on his 21st marathon.

“Don’t wait until you have a traumatic experience and almost lose your life before you start living and stop existing.”

The Baltimore Ten Miler is in Hunt Valley this year because they couldn’t get a permit in the usual spot in Baltimore City, in time for the race.

Burros is running it virtually and he does all of this to raise funds for St. Judes.

“Two weeks before I began for my birthday my brother sent a message to our sibling group that his granddaughter her name is Gabby and she’s two years old was diagnosed with cancer.”

He runs to raise funds for kids like Gabby and to give hope to others.

To learn more about Burros and donate to his cause click here.