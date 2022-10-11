Man impersonates undercover police officer, robs man in Anne Arundel County

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A warning for people living in Anne Arundel County.

Police say there's a man pretending to be an undercover officer.

Around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, police responded to a report of a robbery on Crain Highway North in Glen Burnie. A man told police a man came up to his car claiming to be an undercover officer. When he asked for a license, the victim pulled out his wallet and said the man grabbed it and took off.

The victim said the suspect ran towards the Glen Burnie Shopping Center. He's described as a white man with average height and dark hair. The victim says he was wearing a skull cap, green sweatpants and a dark sweatshirt with a white logo on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call (410) 222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.