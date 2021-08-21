19-year-old hit and killed while crossing street Friday night

HARFORD COUNTY, md. — A man was hit and killed while crossing the street in Aberdeen on Fridat night.

Around 11:16 p.m., police were called to the 600 block of South Philadelphia Boulevard.

Thomas Harris, age 21 from Aberdeen, was walking on South Philadelphia Blvd., when he was struck by a Honda passenger vehicle that was traveling westbound.

Harris was attempting to cross the road when he was struck.This area of South Philadelphia Blvd. does not have a crosswalk or traffic signal.

Harris was pronounced deceased at the scene from his injuries. The driver was identified as 19-year-old Niles Richard Alleyne from Aberdeen.

At this time, it is not believed that alcohol was a contributing factor.

No charges have been filed.

The investigation is ongoing.