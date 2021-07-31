Man hit and killed on Reisterstown Road Friday

BALTIMORE COUNTY, md. — A man was hit and killed while trying to cross Reisterstown Road on Friday.

Shortly after 9 o’clock p.m., a car was traveling northbound along Reisterstown Road when 83-year-old John M. Lomax Jr. walked into the road.

While traffic did have a green signal when the crash occurred, this area of the intersection has no crosswalk or pedestrian signal.

The driver showed no signs of being impaired at the time of the crash.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital and died shortly after.