BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County Police say a man was hit and killed on Tuesday afternoon at the Martin State Airport.

Officials say it happened just after 3:50 p.m. in the 700 block of Wilson Point Road.

The pedestrian, 68-year-old Marion Cieplak Jr., of Esworthy Road, was pronounced dead on scene after he was struck by a 2002 Ford F3-50.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Team is continuing its investigation to determine the cause of this crash.