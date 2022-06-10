Man gets 92 years behind bars for 2019 Edgewood murder

EDGEWOOD, Md. — A Harford County judge has sentenced a man to 92 years behind bars for the 2019 murder of DeAndre Sellers.

Deputies found Sellers shot to death on Edgewater Drive the evening of September 29, 2019.

Witnesses said he'd gotten into a verbal altercation earlier that day.

On the night of the murder, investigators found a cleaning rod of an SKS assault rifle at the crime scene.

A week later, a concerned citizen found the actual rifle which matched the spent shell casings used in the shooting.

Tape around the gun also had a finger print on it belonging to Sheron Garrett.

Despite denying being in Edgewood that day, cell data showed Garrett had traveled from his home in Baltimore City to the shooting scene the day of the murder.

